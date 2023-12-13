Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $21.01. 14,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 14,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Putnam Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 4,135.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,471,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,640 shares during the last quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.