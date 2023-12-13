Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 249,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 287,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Quantum Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 151.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quantum by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quantum by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 515,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

