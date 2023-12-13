Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,430 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RMBS opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

