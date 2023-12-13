Record (LON:REC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $79.21

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.21 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 70.40 ($0.88). Record shares last traded at GBX 70.40 ($0.88), with a volume of 132,364 shares traded.

Record Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,408.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Record Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Record’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

