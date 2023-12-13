Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Argus raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $863.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $814.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $790.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $866.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

