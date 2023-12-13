Reviewing Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) and China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) and Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Pacific Insurance (Group) and Great-West Lifeco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A $1.12 2.13 Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A $2.60 12.41

China Pacific Insurance (Group) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great-West Lifeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares China Pacific Insurance (Group) and Great-West Lifeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.0% of China Pacific Insurance (Group) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Great-West Lifeco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Great-West Lifeco pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great-West Lifeco pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. China Pacific Insurance (Group) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and Great-West Lifeco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pacific Insurance (Group) 1 1 0 0 1.50 Great-West Lifeco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Great-West Lifeco has a consensus target price of $35.82, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. Given Great-West Lifeco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great-West Lifeco is more favorable than China Pacific Insurance (Group).

Summary

Great-West Lifeco beats China Pacific Insurance (Group) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products. It also provides real estate management, consulting, medical consulting, insurance agency, fund management, seniors and disabled care, elderly, real estate development and operation, technical, cloud computing, bid data, and health advisory services, as well as senior living property investment, construction, and management services. It sells its products directly, as well as through agents, bancassurance, telemarketing, and internet Sales. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc. engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations. It also provides individual product solutions and employer-sponsored retirement savings plans that offers saving, investment, and advisory services; wealth and investment management, and related administrative function and distribution services; and investment products, including equity, fixed-income, absolute return and alternative strategies, hedge fund and other alternative strategies, model-based separately managed accounts, and model portfolios. In addition, the company offers bulk and individual payout annuities, equity release mortgages, life bonds, and retirement drawdown and pension products; savings and investments; and provides asset management services for pension schemes, insurance companies, wealth managers, fiduciary managers, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as third-party institutional clients. Further, it provides life, health, annuity/longevity, mortgage surety, and property catastrophe reinsurance products. The company offers its products under the Canada Life, Irish Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and PanAgora brand names. It distributes its products through a network of sales force, brokers, consultants, advisors, third-party administrators, financial institutions, dealers, managing general agencies, financial planners, employee benefit consultants, banks, and multi-tied agents. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada. Great-West Lifeco Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Power Financial Corporation.

