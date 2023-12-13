Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROIV. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 1,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,602,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,602,578. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,989,923 shares of company stock valued at $218,467,688. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 16.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

