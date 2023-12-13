Sadie Stern Sells 392 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $109.31. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

