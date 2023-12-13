Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAGE. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.61.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after buying an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

