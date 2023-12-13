Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 181,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

