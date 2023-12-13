Scotiabank Upgrades Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$315.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$275.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Desjardins upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$281.17.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$271.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$246.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$245.46. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$197.66 and a twelve month high of C$273.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.18). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of C$989.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$987.50 million. Research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 8.6122847 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.199 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

