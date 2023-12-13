Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SES. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.15.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$8.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

