Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.15.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SES

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SES opened at C$8.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.16.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.