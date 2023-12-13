Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$11.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.15.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 1.4 %

SES stock opened at C$8.55 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Further Reading

