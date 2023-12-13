Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.65.

Get Sempra alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Stock Down 0.1 %

SRE stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sempra by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,545 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.