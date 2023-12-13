ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $173,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6 %

NOW stock opened at $716.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $717.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $617.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.