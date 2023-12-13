Shannon Thyme Klinger Sells 563 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.