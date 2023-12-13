Shannon Thyme Klinger Sells 563 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
