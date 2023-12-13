Short Interest in Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Increases By 3,300.0%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Broad Street Realty Stock Performance

Shares of BRST opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Broad Street Realty has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.

