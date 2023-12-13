Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Increases By 3,800.0%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $87.22 and a 52-week high of $106.81.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

