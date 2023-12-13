Short Interest in Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Rises By 3,900.0%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 3,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.0 days.
Gem Diamonds Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMDMF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gem Diamonds
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- What is a good dividend yield?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.