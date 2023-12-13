Short Interest in Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Grows By 9,700.0%

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 9,700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GEBRF opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Greenbriar Sustainable Living has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.02.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects in North America. It focuses on developing solar and wind projects. The company was formerly known as Greenbriar Capital Corp.

