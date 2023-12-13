Short Interest in Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Grows By 9,700.0%

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 9,700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Greenbriar Sustainable Living Price Performance
Shares of GEBRF opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Greenbriar Sustainable Living has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.02.
Greenbriar Sustainable Living Company Profile
