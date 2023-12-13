Short Interest in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Declines By 64.9%

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGAA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $992,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $2,751,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGAA opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. Target Global Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

