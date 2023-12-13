Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Rises By 270.0%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the November 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

