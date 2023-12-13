Short Interest in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Expands By 166.7%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 633,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the November 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Treasure Global Stock Performance

Shares of Treasure Global stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. Treasure Global has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.60.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 million. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 615.47%. Research analysts forecast that Treasure Global will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Chong Chan Teo purchased 1,057,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $190,353.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,661,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,108.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Treasure Global in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Treasure Global in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treasure Global in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

Featured Stories

