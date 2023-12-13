Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Grows By 700.0%

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UTRE opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

