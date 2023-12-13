Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declines By 67.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the November 15th total of 620,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,876,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1862 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
