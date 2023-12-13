Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declines By 67.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the November 15th total of 620,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,876,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1862 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

