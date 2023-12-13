Short Interest in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Rises By 92.4%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Verde Clean Fuels by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 240,215 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Verde Clean Fuels by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134,728 shares in the last quarter.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGASW opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Verde Clean Fuels has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

