Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Declines By 38.7%

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

USVM opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.86. The company has a market capitalization of $232.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

