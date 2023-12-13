Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIG. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,065,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,065,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Brace sold 8,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $803,312.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,122.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

