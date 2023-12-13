Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 285,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $186.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,978,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 207,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 172,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

