Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Up 2.5%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 229,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 322,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 3,571.18%. Research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, insider Eli N. Glezer acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 238,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.