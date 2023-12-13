Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 111,077 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

