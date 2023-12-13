Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Up 2.9%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.56. 42,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 49,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Smart Share Global Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Smart Share Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Smart Share Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

