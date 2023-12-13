SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Smart Energy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Smart Energy ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Free Report) by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.14% of SoFi Smart Energy ETF worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SoFi Smart Energy ETF

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

