Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

SONO has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sonos in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Sonos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Sonos Stock Performance

NASDAQ SONO opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Sonos has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,822 shares of company stock worth $695,577. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sonos by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,480 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 210,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Sonos by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

