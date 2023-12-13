Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SONY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.
Read Our Latest Report on SONY
Sony Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sony Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
Sony Group Company Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sony Group
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.