Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SONY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $74.81 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

