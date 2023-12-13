Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 11.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

