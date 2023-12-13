SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

