Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,310,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 298,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $2,647,000.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

