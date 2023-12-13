Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SFM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,009 shares of company stock worth $15,372,929. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

