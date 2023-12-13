Stelco (TSE:STLC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$52.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$45.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.28.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$45.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$32.93 and a 52 week high of C$60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

