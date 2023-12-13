STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of STF Tactical Growth ETF stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $167.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1159 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth ETF

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in STF Tactical Growth ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STF Tactical Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:TUG Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of STF Tactical Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

