StockNews.com Downgrades Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VMI. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.00.
Valmont Industries Stock Performance
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.
Valmont Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.
