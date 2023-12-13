StockNews.com Downgrades Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VMI. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $221.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $341.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.