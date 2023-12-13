StockNews.com Lowers Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

GPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,129 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,508 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

