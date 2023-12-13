StockNews.com Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
Shares of PHG stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $23.30.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
