StockNews.com Upgrades Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Buy

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $55.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

