Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

STRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.88. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. Research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 4.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 27.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

