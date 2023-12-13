Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.7% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $37,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.17.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $294.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.63. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $235.81 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

