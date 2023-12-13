STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $205.90

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 205.90 ($2.58) and traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.27). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 186.75 ($2.34), with a volume of 3,671 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £87.25 million, a P/E ratio of 747.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00.

In related news, insider Naomi Climer CBE bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($11,549.08). Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

