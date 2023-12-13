Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 933 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $21,164,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,015,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,705,000 after purchasing an additional 662,513 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 110,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2,977.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,035,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 45,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

View Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $243.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.